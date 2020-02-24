|
Alexandria "Alex" Velasquez
Oxnard - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our sweet mother, Alexandria Velasquez, 102 years young of El Rio, on Sunday February 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Alex was born in Venus, Texas on July 7th, 1917 to Gerardo and Marcos Garcia. She was the oldest of seven sisters. Alex worked at the Port Hueneme Naval Base packing supplies for soldiers during WWII and worked several years at the Oxnard Lemon Company.
Alex met the love of her life, Cruz Velasquez, at the Green Mill Hall where they enjoyed dancing. They married and settled down in El Rio and had five children, Barbara, Patricia, Robert, Gloria and Carol. They were married for 62 years.
Alex loved working in her garden, planting vegetables and flowers, especially roses. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting blankets for her loved ones, raising parakeets and canaries, family dinners, Dodger games, Las Vegas and gambling at her favorite casino, Chumash. She was always a winner carrying her lucky blue dot. You could also find her cheering on her grandchildren in their various activities.
Alex is preceded in death by Cruz Velasquez (husband), Robert Velasquez (son), sisters Angie/Petra/Frances Garcia, Mary Murguia, Jovita Torres, and Manual Saldana (son in law). She is survived by her daughters Barbara Garcia (Ralph), Patricia Saldana, Gloria Velasquez, and Carol De Los Santos (Marcie), her sister Christina Diaz, 23 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Los Robles Hospice for taking special care of our Mom.
Visitation will be at 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm Thurs Feb 27th, 2020 at Reardon's in Oxnard. Funeral mass to begin 10:00 am Friday, Feb 28th, 2020 at Santa Clara Chapel in El Rio. Burial will take place immediately after at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020