Alfred "Al" Gustav Borkowski
Ventura - Alfred Gustav Borkowski, 85, of Ventura, California passed away June 2nd in Santa Barbara, California. Al was born April 27, 1934 in Newark, New Jersey to Alfred Roman Borkowski and Helena Pszczotkowska who immigrated to the United States from Poland in 1932.
In 1956 he graduated from American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts where he earned a B.A. Degree in Teaching and then taught mathematics for a year. He then moved to Santa Monica, California with his parents in 1956. In 1957 he enlisted in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in September 1960.
After leaving the National Guard Al met Mara Krawczyk at a Polish picnic in Los Angeles, California. Al and Mara were a beautiful couple and after a brief courtship they were married in November 1960. Over the next 7 years they had four wonderful children: Donna, Jeanette, Alfie, and Linda. During his life he also enjoyed the love of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Colin, Danika, Austin, Mason, Tess, Riley, Maverick, and Gage. They will all miss Al's charm, great smile, generosity and love of life.
Al was proud of his family. He had the rare pleasure of being the patriarch of 4 generations of Borkowskis and was able spend much time together with a happy and healthy family.
Al was not only blessed with a wonderful family, but he also had the drive and ambition to become a very successful businessman. In 1966 he and two friends founded Argo Spring Manufacturing. They were proud to have their products used in the Apollo Space Program, Mattel Toys, and many branches of the United States military.
The success of his business allowed Al to provide a great life for his family. Unfortunately, he lost his wife to cancer in 1983. After Mara passed he realized that running a successful business also required many hours away from his family. He sold his share of Argo and retired at the age of 50 and spent the next 35 years enjoying time with his children, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren.
During his later years Al lived an active life at The Ventura Townhouse where he was known as "The Mayor" for his vibrancy and engaging personality. He was also an ambassador to the facility as he introduced many people to the energetic and delightful lifestyle that came with living there.
He loved playing poker and pool with his friends, was passionate about his favorite sports teams, shared his appreciation for fine wine, and truly made others around him live life to the fullest.
Al was an incredible man with an honorable legacy and will be lovingly missed and remembered by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8th at 3:00 pm at The Ventura Townhouse, 4900 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, CA 93003.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 7 to June 8, 2019