Alfred Luis Leon, Jr.
Bakersfield - Alfred "Bamm-Bamm" Luis Leon, Jr., 42, tragically passed away on May 7, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA. Alfred was given life from God on November 4, 1977 in Oxnard, CA to Alfred Espinoza Leon, Sr. and Kathy Gutierrez. He grew up in the streets of Oxnard and loved his 'hood. Alfred always took the family on road trips but had a soft spot for Virginia Beach, VA. He was a man who loved his family fiercely and enjoyed being involved in his kids' lives. He was always the coach or screaming his support from the sidelines. Alfred loved Jesus with all his heart even through life's battles. He gave his life to Jesus as a teenager. He will always be remembered as the one who made everyone laugh.
Alfred is now in heaven with his dad, Grandma Josephina and little brother, Joseph but is survived by his six children Nikolas 27, Robert 23, Sabreena 22, Josiah 16, Jeramyah 15 and Shylah 8 and grandchildren Serenitee 6 and Mason 2 all of Ventura who he absolutely adored. He is also survived by the love of his life Mary Kay. They spent the majority of his life together raising their children & living life to the fullest. He is also survived by his mother Kathy of Ventura, his sisters Ariana (his ride or die) and Christina ofVentura and brothers Alfred, Daniel and Jonathan of Santa Paula, Joe of Ventura and Nick of Las Vegas. Between the Leon and Gutierrez families there are many cousins, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and grandparents but his Tia Terrie was like a mom to him and he loved her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reardon's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to everyone who has shown love and support during this time of grieving.
Visitation will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9am-6pm by appointment only. For information on the memorial service, please contact the family at (805) 336-3635.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020