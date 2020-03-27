|
Alfred Piazza
Thousand Oaks - Fred Piazza passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Thousand Oaks. Fred was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 13, 1928, married his wife, Marie, in 1950 and resided in Paramus, NJ. Fred was proud to be a member of the Ridgewood Fire Department in NJ for 11 years. He also worked in family-owned Jerry's Seafood which he then opened in Thousand Oaks when they moved to California in 1981. The business grew into wholesale/retail and became Blue Ribbon Seafood. Fred and Marie were active, long-standing members of the Bella Vita Club. He loved to cook and entertain with his joke telling and love-for-life personality. Marie passed in 2016. Fred is survived by daughters Cookie and Karen, son Tony, grandsons Michael and Jacob and great grandson Liam.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020