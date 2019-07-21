|
|
Alfred Vincent "Al" Contarino
Ventura - It is with great sadness that the family of Alfred (Al) Vincent Contarino announces his passing on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 83. Al was a first generation American born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Sicilian immigrants Venera and Vincent Contarino, on July 14, 1935. He was the youngest of six children all of whom have predeceased him. He worked his way through college as a machinist at General Electric, attending Boston College and MIT to earn a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. An early first marriage produced Al's first son, Vincent Francis in 1957. He began his career at AVCO in Massachusetts before moving to Sunnyvale California to work at Lockheed. He then decided to change careers from engineering to law. That decision led him to San Francisco in 1961 to attend law school at Hastings University where he subsequently met a beautiful young nurse named Alvina Mathison, also known as Freddie. They were married on October 24, 1964, within months of meeting.
The newlyweds moved to San Jose where Al started his law career in insurance defense. After the birth of their first daughter Andrea Marie in 1966, the family moved to Los Angeles in 1967 where Al joined a small litigation law firm as a partner. Al and Freddie had two more children, Alisa Beth in 1968 and Anthony Alfio in 1973. Al then went on to form his own firm Contarino Hutchinson and Cherin practicing personal injury law for most of his career. After retiring, he and Freddie moved to Ventura in 1994. There he became an active member of the community as a businessman and philanthropist specifically supporting the arts. Friends and neighbors will remember his love for the beach and his daily walks in the neighborhood.
Al will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years Freddie, sons Vincent (Tammy) and Tony, daughters Andrea and Alisa (Dan) Akemon and granddaughters Quinn and Mia Akemon. He will also be forever remembered by his extended family and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to Memorial Services to be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 12 Noon in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura.
Memorial donations in the name of Al Contarino may be made to NAMI, the National Alliance of Mental Illness, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 21, 2019