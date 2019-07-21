Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Contarino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Vincent "Al" Contarino


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Vincent "Al" Contarino Obituary
Alfred Vincent "Al" Contarino

Ventura - It is with great sadness that the family of Alfred (Al) Vincent Contarino announces his passing on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 83. Al was a first generation American born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Sicilian immigrants Venera and Vincent Contarino, on July 14, 1935. He was the youngest of six children all of whom have predeceased him. He worked his way through college as a machinist at General Electric, attending Boston College and MIT to earn a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. An early first marriage produced Al's first son, Vincent Francis in 1957. He began his career at AVCO in Massachusetts before moving to Sunnyvale California to work at Lockheed. He then decided to change careers from engineering to law. That decision led him to San Francisco in 1961 to attend law school at Hastings University where he subsequently met a beautiful young nurse named Alvina Mathison, also known as Freddie. They were married on October 24, 1964, within months of meeting.

The newlyweds moved to San Jose where Al started his law career in insurance defense. After the birth of their first daughter Andrea Marie in 1966, the family moved to Los Angeles in 1967 where Al joined a small litigation law firm as a partner. Al and Freddie had two more children, Alisa Beth in 1968 and Anthony Alfio in 1973. Al then went on to form his own firm Contarino Hutchinson and Cherin practicing personal injury law for most of his career. After retiring, he and Freddie moved to Ventura in 1994. There he became an active member of the community as a businessman and philanthropist specifically supporting the arts. Friends and neighbors will remember his love for the beach and his daily walks in the neighborhood.

Al will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years Freddie, sons Vincent (Tammy) and Tony, daughters Andrea and Alisa (Dan) Akemon and granddaughters Quinn and Mia Akemon. He will also be forever remembered by his extended family and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to Memorial Services to be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 12 Noon in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura.

Memorial donations in the name of Al Contarino may be made to NAMI, the National Alliance of Mental Illness, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now