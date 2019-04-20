Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Alfredo Barrios Gonzalez Obituary
Alfredo Barrios Gonzalez

Oxnard, CA

Our Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather, Alfredo Barrios Gonzalez, 91 years old, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He rapidly declined after a fall in February that caused a hematoma to the brain.

Alfredo was born and raised in Oxnard, attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School and was a graduate from Santa Clara High School in 1947.

In 1951 he was drafted into the Army and served in the Korean War as a teletype operator.

When he returned home, he worked for the US Postal Service and retired in 1986.

Alfredo is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Helen Prado Gonzalez, three daughters, Vivian Mireles (Robert), Veronica Gutierrez (Jim) and Virginia Gonzalez all who reside in Oxnard. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and one on the way, a brother Alfonso Gonzalez from Newbury Park, and many other family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Augustine and Anastasia Barrios Gonzalez, three brothers and four sisters.

Dad will be greatly missed by his entire family and his many friends.

The Rosary will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Santa Clara Chapel, 1333 Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA, and Mass will follow immediately. Burial to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H St, Oxnard.

Alfredo has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 20, 2019
