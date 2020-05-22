|
Alfredo Pallera Santera
Oxnard - Alfredo "Freddie" P. Santera, age 72 of Oxnard, CA passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on October 8,1947 in Kawit, Cavite, Philippines. He was raised by his grandparents, Daniel and Claudia Santera. He joined the U.S. Navy in November 1967 and married the love of his life on January 3, 1971. They moved to Guam in the early 70's where they had two daughters. In 1976 they transferred to Port Hueneme Naval Base and a year later welcomed their son. Freddie retired as a Senior Chief in 1988 after 21 years of service. He earned his AA Degree while working as a federal employee for Naval Base Ventura County. After 21 years he retired a second time as a Claims Investigator. During his retirement he enjoyed playing tennis, poker, and working on his house, garden, and cars. He loved traveling with his wife and spending time with his family. He also had a great sense of humor and made us laugh all the time. When asked what he was most proud of his answer was raising his 3 children. He is survived by his wife, Mely, of 49 years; daughters Jennifer (Glen) Sahagun and Cheryl (Fritz) Camacho; his son Frederick; and his grandchildren Emma, Noah, Kyla and Mila Sahagun; Acacia and Cassidy Camacho. He will be missed dearly. Due to the pandemic dealing with COVID-19, funeral service is reserved for immediate family only held at Santa Clara Mortuary in Oxnard, CA, on May 27, 2020.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 22 to May 26, 2020