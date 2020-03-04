|
Alfredo Ramirez Ramos
With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our father, Alfredo Ramirez Ramos. Born June 15, 1940, in the small town of Zinaparo, Michoacan. His Parents were Rodolfo and Maria De Jesus Ramirez Ramos. He had two brothers and four sisters. Our father passed away in his home surrounded by his family on the morning of February 26, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of fifty years Maria Luisa Ramirez and his seven children. Hilda Patricia Gamez, Guadalupe Ramirez, Efrain Ramirez, Felipe De Jesus Ramirez, Adalberto Ramirez, Rosario Ramirez, and Rebeca Rubalcava, he also leaves behind sixteen grandchildren. He was a devout Roman Catholic and attended mass at Our Lady of the Assumption. He first arrived in the United States as a young man at the age of nineteen in 1959. He was part of the Bracero Program, he was featured in the Documentary, " Harvest of Loneliness" where he talks about his experience as a Bracero. He worked at The Canada Larga in Ventura County as a rancher for 12 years. He resided there with his wife and children, he recalls those years as being the best years of his life. He loved riding horses and working in the open landscape and herding cattle, he loved the ranch life. At the age of 33, he was in a terrible work-related accident that caused him to be disabled. Our parents decided to return to Mexico, where our father worked in the family business as a butcher. After a few years in Mexico, our parents decided to return to Ventura. He lived in Ventura for most of his life and loved the cool weather, he said it was like living in "la Gloria", translation (Heaven). Our greatest memories of our father were driving up hwy 33 in the blue station wagon playing his favorite music as he drove us to The Canada Larga to reminisce about his life on the ranch. Our father also enjoyed taking his family to Camp Comfort Park in Oak View where he and our mother would BBQ for us and let us run wild in the creek. He also loved taking the family to the Rodeos at the Ventura County Fair when his favorite musician was in town. His final resting place will be at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura, CA. Papá lo vamos a extrañar mucho.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020