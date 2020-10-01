Alfredo Zamora Ortiz
Bakersfield, CA - Alfredo Zamora Ortiz, age 73, of Bakersfield, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Alfredo was born on August 21, 1947 to Alfredo and Elena Zamora in Gomez Farias, Mexico. He was a Ventura County Residence for over 25 years, then moving to Kern County for 22 years.
He was employed as a supervisor for Saticoy Lemon and Paramount Citrus for over 40 years.
In 1970, he met Elidia Salgado, and they wed in 1971, going on to have two daughters, Liz Valladares and Darlene Kawaguchi. He had the privilege of being a grandfather to five grandchildren; Jazmine (18), Sophia (14), Andrew (8), Mason (6) and Kayden (1).
Alfredo was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned.
Anyone who knew Alfredo knew that he was the most loving husband, father and grandfather a family could ask for. Alfredo was predeceased by his parents Alfredo Zamora, Elena Zamora and brother Antonio Zamora. He is survived by his wife Elidia Zamora of Bakersfield; daughters Liz Valladares of Oxnard, Darlene Kawaguchi of Camarillo; siblings Arturo Zamora of Henderson, Margarita Rocha of Griffith, Jesus Zamora and Robert Zamora of Oxnard; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family requests that all flowers be sent to Garcia Mortuary in Oxnard.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited capacity and will be held from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Garcia Mortuary, 629 South A Street, Oxnard, Ca. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Santa Clara Church, 324 South E Street in Oxnard, Ca. Due to Ventura County's
COVID-19 guidelines, Santa Clara Church is limited capacity. Please visit www.santaclaraparish.org
under "Funeral Attendance" to reserve your seat.
Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North
H Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Alfredo's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
.