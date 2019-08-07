|
Alice Beverly Fassl
Newbury Park - Feb. 1, 1938 - Aug. 3, 2019
Alice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend who passed away peacefully on August 3. To call her devoted, however, hardly scratches the surface of who she truly was.
Alice Beverly Fassl was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 1st, 1938 to Mildred and Homer Thews. She was the 3rd born of 4, alongside her older sisters Mary and Shirley and younger brother Richard. Alice was born premature, which might help explain the tenacious strength that would eventually define her. The Thews clan grew up close and loving, and Alice set herself apart with an infectious sense of humor, a truly nurturing spirit, and a tremendous sense of devotion to friends and family. Her warmth was felt by all who knew her.
In 1957, at the age of 19, her life took a turn towards her eventual destiny. It was then that Alice met and fell in love with Robert Fassl, 22 years old, from Chicago. Bob was a handsome, charming and intelligent young sales clerk who worked within the same office as she. But not long after their relationship began, Robert was drafted into the army, eventually spending the majority of his time in South Korea. After enduring a distant but passionate 2 year courtship, Bob was discharged, and on July 2nd, 1960, Alice and Bob Fassl became wife and husband. And this is when the destiny of Alice Fassl began its blossoming. The next 30 years were spent devoting herself to raising 5 children: Robert, Michael, Edward, Lisa and William, as well as maintaining the most loving, caring, nurturing (and clean!) household you could ever hope for a husband and kids (all 5 played organized sports, so juggling 5 different frenetic schedules was an amazing display of her strength). The relationship between Alice and Bob, a perfect example of true, unconditional love, formed the framework for a thriving homestead.
Having accomplished raising a healthy, happy family and seeing them all grow into healthy, happy young adults (who eventually provided Alice with 9 grandchildren), she shared her time between working for a day care center, continuing her love and talent for caring for children, traveling with her husband, bowling, spending lots of time with a massive list of friends, and hosting an annual Super Bowl Party that was legendary. After a fulfilling and blissful later years, life began to take it's eventual toll. And so, on August 3rd, 2019 at 81 years old, Alice passed away peacefully. What she gave to this world cannot ever properly be written or spoken. Her unconditional love, her nurturing spirit, her astounding strength continue to pay themselves forward within all of her siblings, husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. We all owe Alice our eternal gratitude for sharing and instilling within us her quality. She will be profoundly missed. The earth has lost her finest example of love, but Heaven has gained a saint. May she rest in deserved peace.
Alice is survived by her husband Robert, her children and spouses Bob (Lynne), Mike (Kim), Ed (Ann), Lisa (Tim), Bill (Colette), nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, 8/9 at 2:00pm at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks - Griffin Memorial Park, 5600 Lindero Canyon Rd., Westlake Village, CA 91362 (818) 889-0902
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 7, 2019