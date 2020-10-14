1/1
Alice Elizabeth Pemberton
Alice Elizabeth Pemberton

Camarillo - Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Pemberton passed away on October 8, 2020, surrounded by family.

Betty was born to Loretta and Benjamin Croskrey on August 17, 1926, in Whittier, California. She attended Fullerton High School where she met Robert (Bob) Pemberton Jr. They were married for 70 years.

Betty worked as an administrative assistant for Beckman and Northrop. She was known as a firecracker with a strong will and dedication. She spent 30 years square dancing with Bob and reached the level of 2A. She was also an avid traveler and an active member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church.

Betty is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.

The visitation will be at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 1075 E. Daily Dr., Camarillo on October 16 at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary. COVID protocols will be closely followed. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 25 N Las Posas Rd., Camarillo on October 17 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N. H Street, Oxnard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Camarillo.

Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Camarillo (805)482-1166.






Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
1075 E. Daily Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 482-1166
