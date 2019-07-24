|
Alice Fenger
Thousand Oaks - Alice Fenger, age 91, passed away on July 3rd in Thousand Oaks, California. Born in Betschdorf, France, she was the daughter of Marie and Henry Deubel. Growing up surrounded by siblings, nephews, nieces, and cousins, she lived through the perils of World War II. She moved to America at the age of 20 and lived in several East Coast states (NJ, NY, PA), before settling permanently in the New York City area. She met her husband Harro Fenger in the German section of New York City, and the two were married by 1950. Harro and Alice moved to Long Island where they raised two sons, Steve and Bob. Harro and Alice shared 30+ years of marriage together before his passing in 1984. In 1992 Alice retired from working at Middle Bay Country Club and moved to California to be closer to her grandchildren. She spent her later years entertaining company, bowling, bunco and card playing. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Peggy Fenger; grandchildren, Tracy (married to Tyler), Joelle, and Peter (married to Elisa); and great-grandchildren Addison and Josie. She is predeceased by Harro, Steve, and Bob Fenger. The memorial service will be held at Saint Jude's Church in Westlake Village. Kindly refrain from bringing flowers as Alice will be laid to rest at the Commack Cemetery in Long Island, New York.
Published in Ventura County Star from July 24 to July 25, 2019