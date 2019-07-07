|
Alice Holcomb Jones
Ojai - Alice Holcomb Jones, 98, of Ojai, CA passed away on July 3, 2019 at her home in Ojai. Alice was born in Spokane, Washington on March 16, 1921, and lived in Kettle Falls, WA during her first years. She was the daughter of Mr. Arthur Lee Holcomb and Alice Castle Holcomb. About 1925 the Holcombs moved to San Jose, CA, thence to Santa Monica, CA. The Holcombs including young Alice and her sole sibling, younger brother Lee Holcomb, lived in Santa Monica Canyon. About 1930 the Holcombs moved to an 8 acre ranchette located in Tarzana, CA where they lived for many years. In youth, Alice inherited her father's passion for horsemanship. Alice took many rides on her horse across the San Fernando Valley when it was dry-farmed, and she rode across the mountains to Topanga Canyon and Santa Monica with her dad. Alice went to Canoga High School. She attended UCLA studying a liberal arts agenda. While at UCLA she met her husband to be, Mr. Jerve M. Jones. Alice was very artistically talented. When Jerve and Alice met, she was sewing costumes in the basement of Royce Hall for a UCLA Drama Department production of the musical "Knickerbocker Holiday".
Alice was animated by an appreciation of nature and art. She enjoyed painting still lifes, landscapes and human forms in both watercolors and oil paints all her adult life. She sculpted in clay while in college. Her children inherited her appreciation of art.
Alice was a loyal and dedicated wife and mother. She and her husband Jerve were married 74 years at the time of Jerve's passing 3 years ago. Jerve and Alice had a great shared sense of humor and were able to keep the romance alive in their marriage.
Alice is survived by brother, Lee Holcomb, of New York. She is survived by her two sons and daughter: Greg Jones, Kevin Jones and Janey Matt-Jones. She is survived by her grandchildren: Aaron Jones, Eric Jones, Amanda Matt, Melissa Jones, Cameron Jones, Douglas Jones and Julia Hathaway. Alice is survived by five great grandchildren. She is survived by her niece and nephew, Susan Holcomb Pierino and Lee Holcomb Jr. Alice is predeceased by her husband Jerve M. Jones, her parents Arthur L. and Alice C. Holcomb, her brother's wife Patricia Holcomb and her husband's sister Myvanwy Jones. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. Donations may be made online at https://www.alz.org .
Alice passed away in peace, without struggle, in the arms of one of her sons. Her survivors are indebted to her for her being the fine human being and role model that she was.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
