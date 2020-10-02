Alice L. Allen (Susie Allen)



Santa Paula, CA - On August 8th, 2020, Alice L. Allen (Susie Allen) peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family. Susie was born on November 25th, 1945 in Santa Barbara, California, to Alice and Lance Fletcher. Her family brought her home to the Upper Ojai Valley as a newborn, where she remained her entire life.



Susie was an incredibly hard worker. In her teens, she worked a summer job at Berpee Seed Co. in Santa Paula with some of her closest friends. She looked back fondly on this experience, as the time spent working there resulted in a lot of laughter and plenty of timeless stories. Between 1983 - 1990, Susie owned the Santa Paula Airport Cafe. She grew to love the community that gathered around the Airport and made plenty of lifelong connections through the years. In 1991, she began working at the Busy Bee Cafe in Ventura. She retired in February 2020, but she held onto a key in case the staff was short-handed and ever needed help.



Susie was known for her fun, loving, and giving personality. She would help anyone who was in need and she was always available to anyone that asked. Whether it was bringing food to friends or volunteering to lend a helping hand, Susie was known for her compassionate and unrelenting spirit.



Susie lost her home in the Upper Ojai Valley in the Thomas Fire in 2017. She owned this home for 50 years. At the time of her death, the renovations to her new home were months away from completion. Despite the loss of her home and the health issues she faced, she never lost her faith and hope. As she would put it, "fear and faith cannot occupy the same space. If you have fear there is no room for faith. Therefore, let faith take over."



Susie is survived by James Balding of Upper Ojai, California, her daughter, Kimberly, her husband Murph Burman, and her two grandsons, Murphy and Sean Burman, all of Santa Paula, California. Her loss will be mourned by her brothers, Lance and Robert Fletcher, who are located along the West Coast with her many nieces and nephews. Susie's death is preceded by her daughter, Michelle Laidler, and her parents, Alice and Lance Fletcher.



Per her wishes, there will be no services held for Susie. Her ashes will be lovingly spread on the Topa Topa Mountains, overlooking her home in Upper Ojai.



Susie's family would like to extend special thanks to some of the medical staff who helped them during their difficult time. Incredible thanks to all of the nurses and nurse technicians at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California. To Esther, the home health nurse from Infinite and to the Kaiser Infusion Center, thank you for taking such good care of Susie. To Dr. Michael Swartout of Identity Medical Group, thank you for the many consults and the always sound advice. To Dr. Michael Tushla, Dr. Alex Meyer, and Christina Monroy, PA, all of Identity Medical Group, thank you for always being there for our family, but especially now, when we need it the most. And finally, to Bruce and Janice Dickenson, thank you for helping with her final wishes.









