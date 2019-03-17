|
Alice Margaret "Sandy" Young
Nampa, ID
Alice Margaret Young "Sandy", 93, of Nampa, Idaho passed away on March 7, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho of natural causes.
Alice was born on November 1, 1925 in Anaheim, California to Audrey and Dorothy Sanders. She graduated from Anaheim High School. Alice married Wilbur Henry Young (Bill) in 1945 in Anaheim, Ca.
At 19 years old Alice worked at a chicken dinner restaurant in Knott's Berry Farm, before becoming a stay at home mom after the birth of her children.
Throughout her life she resided in southern California, including Thousand Oaks for 43 years, San Antonio from 2001-2010, San Diego from 2010-2013, Bishop, CA form 2013-2015, and Nampa, ID from 2015-2019.
Alice enjoyed crochet, gardening, knitting, sewing, cooking, baking, and keeping a beautiful home.
Alice loved children! Bill and Sandy had a daycare for years inside their home, where they cared for many kids from birth to teenage years.
Alice was very involved in the Catholic Church, and very social at her assisted living residence (Heron Place) and will be missed.
Alice is survived by; her daughters Eileen (Kevin) Smith and Diane (Keith)Nye, son-in-law Lee Gilbert, 7 grandchildren; Randy Soler, Kirsten Soler, Nathan Gibert, Michael Gilbert, Kevin Smith (Jr.), Brent Smith, Daniel Smith, 8 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Maggie. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 siblings, her husband Wilbur Young, son Gregory Young, and daughter Terrie Gilbert.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd., Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019