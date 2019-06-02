|
Alice Walker
Schertz, TX - Alice Walker, 92, of Schertz, TX., died Sunday, May 26, 2019, with family by her side. Alice was born on August 14, 1926 in San Francisco, CA to John and Frances (Torres) Perez. After she was married, she worked for Lever Brothers for many years. She was also a restaurant owner in Oxnard, CA. She was remembered for her love of bringing people together. Alice became one of Jehovah's Witness in 1966. She truly enjoyed teaching others about Gods promises of the paradise on earth. She was known for her love of Jehovah God and of people. Alice leaves behind 4 daughters, Lana Mireles, Jeanne Mireles-Hood, Sena Thompson and husband Charles, and Becky Williams and husband Rodney. She is also survived by her brother Adrian Ortega and his wife Michelle and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Lorenzo Silvas, her second husband, James Walker and her parents, and her siblings of which she was the oldest, Lucy Muir, Raul Ortega, and Marie Cutone. Alice will be missed by an extended family of Jehovah's Witnesses from Oxnard, Maryland, and Texas, all who loved her. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 pm at Tres Hewell Mortuary 165 Tor Drive, Seguin, Texas 78155. Also, Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, June 30th at 3:00 pm at McCoole Kingdom Hall, Cumberland, MD. 21562 and a memorial service will also be held in Oxnard, CA at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Kingdom Hall. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 2, 2019