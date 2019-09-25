Services
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - Simi Valley
2636 Sycamore Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 526-6677
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Committal
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:45 AM
Eternal Valley Memorial Park
Alicia R. Clough Obituary
Alicia R. Clough

Simi Valley - Alicia R. Clough, 64, of Simi Valley, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Simi Valley. Alicia was born on March 13, 1955 in San Salvador, El Salvador to Carlos and Marta Saavedra. Alicia was a Ventura County resident for 39 years moving to Simi Valley in 1980. She was employed for 20 years at Career Technologies, where she made many long-time friends. Alicia was a nurturer and always put others first, she touched many lives with her generosity; aside from charitable giving she was a fashionista and loved getting dressed up for holidays and family parties, she brightened the world around her with her big, beautiful smile.

Alicia is survived by her husband Ronald G. Clough; son Christian (Karen) Alas, son Oscar (Betty) Alas; daughters Leah (Anthony) Hernandez and Priscilla (Christopher) Littmann; mother Marta Moran Cañas; brothers Jorge, Carlos and Jose Saavedra; sister Sandra Ticas; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends, she was loved and will be missed by all.

There will be a visitation at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, September 28, 2019 there will be a Liturgy of the Word at 10:00 a.m. at Reardon with committal service at Eternal Valley Memorial Park at 11:45 a.m.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 25, 2019
