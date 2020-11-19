1/
Allan A. Ayers
Allan A. Ayers

Las Vegas, NM - Allan Ayers, 76, of Las Vegas, New Mexico, died on November 17, 2020, of a ferocious liver cancer complicated by congestive heart failure. He died peacefully and at peace with his life.

Allan was born February 4, 1944, in Ventura, California. He was married to Linda Chibante on June 19, 1971. He is survived by his wife Lin, daughter Alison Larance and sisters Andrea Semon and Alison O'Neill.

He was an innovative farmer in Santa Paula, California, and especially enjoyed the partnership of Ayers and Leavens. He taught for Ventura Unified School District in Ventura County, California. He was a gifted and compassionate teacher at many levels but excelled in working with disruptive children. He was a voracious reader, a seeker of truth and knowledge. In retirement, he delighted in the hard work improving and living on his ranch in New Mexico.

He was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Las Vegas, New Mexco. His ashes will be scattered privately.




Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
