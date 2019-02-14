|
|
Amalia Lim?n Ram?rez
Oxnard, CA
Amalia Limon Ramirez, better known as Mayo, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Mayo was born on February 12, 1944 in Rancho Charco Blanco, in the township of Cerritos, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Her parents were Ma. Guadalupe Limon Montelongo and Cipriano Limon. Mayo was the oldest of 11 children. She was raised surrounded by family and friends whom she still spent time with.
Mayo married Narciso Ramirez on November 11, 1965 through civil court and through church on December 11, 1965. In June of 1966, she immigrated to the United States. Together with Narciso, Mayo arrived in Ventura County where she lived in Santa Paula, Fillmore and Oxnard. Mayo and Narciso had 5 children. Their first daughter, Ma. De Jesus, passed away at birth. In 1977, Mayo and Narciso moved to El Rio where they raised their children and cared for their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mayo had many talents. The most outstanding being knitting, embroidery, and sewing. Those were her hobbies when she was not working at the packing house, factories or in the fields.
Mayo was an excellent wife, exemplary mother, and a great sister and friend. She will be missed by her husband, Narciso. Her kids and their spouses Rosy and Ernesto Diaz, Bety and Juan Salazar, Gerardo and Laura Ramirez-De La Torre, Sandra and James Canchola. Her grandchildren Ernie and Graciela, Alex, Eddie and Leslie, Ariana, Cristian, Gerardo, Emmanuel, Mateo, Jessie, John, and Itzel. Her great grandchildren Dominic, Belen, Santiago, and Sebastian. Her siblings and their spouses Bernardino, Alejandrino and Carolina, Ma. De Jesus, Ismael, Juana Maria and Manuel, Gerardo, Maria Estela and Fernando, Delia and Maxi, Yolanda and Miguel, Ma. Del Rosario and Guadalupe. All of her nieces and nephews, cousins and godchildren. Mayo was loved by many and will forever be in our hearts. May God keep her in his Holy Glory.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. with a roasry to be recited at 7:00p.m. at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel 629 South A Street in Oxnard, CA. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 427 North Oak Street in Santa Paula, CA. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery 2370 North H Street in Oxnard, CA.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Amalia's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 14, 2019