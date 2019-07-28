|
Amanda "LaRue" Besand
Paso Robles - Amanda "LaRue" Besand passed away peacefully on June 20 - she was 87 years old. LaRue was born on December 24, 1931 in Collinsville, Oklahoma to Lewis & Jessie Daily. The family soon moved to southern California where Pappa Daily worked in the oil fields for many years. LaRue was a member of the first graduating class of Hart High School in Newhall where she excelled in sports and was a cheerleader. She was crowned queen of the Newhall Annual 4th of July Parade and appeared on the TV show "Queen for a Day." LaRue married her high school sweetheart Bill Erwin in 1950 and they settled in Ventura where they raised three children: Karen, Bill Jr., and Patrick. Over the years, she was a telephone operator, served guests at an ice cream store, was a homemaker, taught kindergarten, did bookkeeping at Economy Plumbing, and worked at See's Candies. Years later and after marrying Riley Besand in 1987, LaRue and Riley travelled the world, RV'ed around the country and indulged in their shared passions for fishing and golf.
LaRue will be remembered for her gracious spirit and kindness as well as her love of tennis and entertaining. She leaves behind her three children, one daughter-in-law, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. As per LaRue's wishes, the immediate family held a private service in Paso Robles. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BeTheMatch Program or in her name.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019