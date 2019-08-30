|
Amanda Lynn De La Cruz
- - Amanda Lynn De La Cruz passed away August 07, 2019 in Woodland Hills, CA. She was born June 24, 1992 in Ventura, California, to Joseph Donald De La Cruz and Titinia Lynn Rogers. Amanda loved all forms of art, painting, music, gemology and all things in nature. She also loved hula hooping, was very spiritual, loved all animals and strongly supported peoples rights to be free as individuals. Amanda is survived by her parents, stepmother Kristen De La Cruz and her younger siblings Joseph De La Cruz, Cole De La Cruz, Makenzie De La Cruz and Ryder De La Cruz. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 1st at 5525 Dunbar Drive, Oxnard, CA 93033 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019