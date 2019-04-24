Services
Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary - Oxnard
2370 N. “H” Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(310) 836-5500
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Santa Clara Cemetery
2370 N. 'H' St.
Oxnard, CA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Clara Cemetery,
2370 N. 'H' St.
Oxnard, CA
Ambrose Jose Diaz was born on December 7, 1919 in El Rio, CA to Anacleto and Dominga Diaz. He passed away at the age of ninety-nine years on April 6, 2019 in Oxnard, CA. Ambrose had four siblings, Norbert 'Bert' Diaz, 'Lala' Llamas, Delfina Diaz and Sara Flores. He is survived by his wife of seventy-two years, Mary Diaz whom he married on the 4th of July in 1946. He is also survived by his only son, Dennis Diaz, and daughter-in law Karen Diaz, both of Oxnard, CA. Ambrose was blessed with four grand-children, ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is a WWII Veteran who served proudly in the Army Air Corp as an airplane mechanic. He later worked at the Port Hueneme Naval Base for over thirty years and retired as a quality control inspector. Ambrose loved to sing, dance and play his guitar. He humbly served the Lord and enjoyed being with his family and friends. Ambrose was a wonderful husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was known as 'GG' for great-grandpa. He was greatly loved by many who knew him and will be dearly missed. Services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N. 'H' St., Oxnard, CA. The viewing is at 10:30am in the chapel with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 11:00am. A graveside service will follow with military honors.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
