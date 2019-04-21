|
Ambrose "Amby" Little
Ventura, CA
March 8, 1919 ? April 7, 2019
Our dad Ambrose "Amby" Little passed away at home on April 7, 2019. He lived to be 100, still had lots of friends, and kept his sense of humor until the end.
Amby arrived in Ventura County from Kansas in 1924 with his parents Guy and Beulah. Dad and his immediate family would eventually own businesses in Ojai, Ventura, Santa Paula, and Camarillo.
He fought 302 continuous days in combat during WWII, where he was awarded the Legion of Merit for the design and manufacture of improvements to the M4 High-Speed Tractor.
After the war, he worked for the Ventura County Fire Department. Amby married Ruth Wallace of Ventura in 1947. They remained together until she passed just short of their 60th anniversary. Eventually he would co-own Buena Body Shop from 1955 until 1971, and then own American Body Shop from 1972 until retirement in 1985. He was widely known for his custom paint jobs.
In his retirement he was a prolific painter, focusing mainly on landscapes and portraits. His paintings hang in local homes, businesses and a museum. Always a lover of cars, his last big project was rebuilding a 1932 Model B Ford, which won numerous best "old school" awards. Thanks go to all the 'car guys' who helped him see his dream come true.
Amby is survived by his daughter, Elaine (Jack) Monroe of Ventura; son Bruce (Karen) Little of Camarillo; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Chuck (Margie) Little of Norwalk.
At his request, there will be no service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 21, 2019