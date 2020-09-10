Amelia "Skip" Baggett



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Amelia "Skip" Baggett on the evening of August 31, 2020 due to respiratory failure. Amelia Marlene De Anda was born in Santa Paula, CA to Antonio 'Tony" G. De Anda and Consuelo "Connie" H. De Anda on June 15, 1948.



The first of 5 children, she was always the big sister that loved and cared for her siblings, Elaine, Laura, Rosalia "Rose", and Tony. A true Santa Paula native attending Santa Paula elementary schools and graduating from Santa Paula Union High School in 1966. Then briefly attending Ventura Junior College prior to her marriage to Michael Baggett of Ventura.



The two moved to Modesto for several years but Santa Paula was home and eventually she made her way back.



"Skip" had a variety of jobs, last one being a receptionist for Ventura County Human Services retiring from there after 20 plus years. In her earlier years, she worked as a US Postal carrier, a librarian in Ventura (she loved her books!), an Elections Department aide in Modesto, as well as working for Whittaker-Bermite explosives testing facility in Saugus. But her true love in life was caring for her son Matthew Shane Robinson, her grandchildren, and extended family members; Alexandra Robinson, Monica Robinson, Corina Subia, Brandi and Fredricko Jackson along their children Aliyah and Amari, Julissa Lovato-Cauich, Pauline Lovato, her beloved kitty Jack aka "Jack-Jack".



Amelia was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints and always enjoyed meeting and conversing with the young missionaries from all over the world. Always a great hostess, she would immediately offer coffee or a beverage as soon as you walked in her door. She enjoyed family gatherings, barbeques, attending her grandchildren's sports events, reading, and her scratch-off tickets which she would often come up a winner!



A kind and caring soul that everyone liked as soon as they met her. She will be greatly missed by all.



Besides being survived by her son Matthew, grandchildren, and extended family, she is survived by her sisters Elaine Doty, Rose De Anda and her partner John Curtis, Laura De Anda, brother Tony De Anda and wife Tina, as well as nephews Carlos Martin-Del Campo, Anthony De Anda, Stephen De Anda, William De Anda, and niece Sierra De Anda. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, aunts, and her favorite uncle, Louie Huerta.



Amelia is entrusted to the Perez Family Funeral Home in Santa Paula where there will be a short viewing on Monday September 14th at 9am for immediate family members then will move to Santa Paula Cemetery at 10am for a graveside service for family and friends. Due to covid regulations, we ask that masks are worn at service. Celebration of life will be at a later date when restrictions are lifted.









