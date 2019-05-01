|
Amelia Flora (May) Nuciforo
Camarillo - May Nuciforo, 93, of Camarillo, passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
May was born September 12, 1925 in Brooklyn New York to Raffaele and Carmella DiLallo. In 1946 she ventured west with her family to Hollywood California where she met her wonderful husband James (Jim). May and Jim were married in 1950
May and Jim moved to Thousand Oaks, California in1963, where they raised their five children and in 1998 retired to Camarillo Springs Country Club Village in Camarillo, CA.
May was very active in her community, she was a volunteer at Los Robles Hospital, as well as many other charities. She was also a long-time member of The Red Had Society and she particularly loved her Friends of the Camarillo Library excursion tours and monthly ladies' lunches.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Jim and devoted daughter Deborah.
May is survived by her four sons, James of Camarillo, Michael (Katrina) of Cayucos, Gregory of Camarillo and Christopher of Newbury Park as well as her nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, three great, great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary service at 6:30 pm at Valley Oaks-Griffin Memorial Park, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, California 91362
Funeral Mass will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10.00 am at Saint Mary Magdalen Chapel, 2532 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, California 93012. Interment will immediate follow at Valley Oaks-Griffin Memorial Park, Westlake Village CA
Memorial gifts in May's memory can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research www.lustgarten.org
Published in Ventura County Star on May 1, 2019
