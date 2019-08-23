|
Amparo Perez
Oxnard - Amparo Perez died peacefully August 19th at the age of 94 following a brief illness. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Miguel and son Gabriel. Amparo is survived by her children, Fernando (Christine), Mike, Ricardo (Priscilla) and Martha (John) Ahearn. She was loved and admired by her 17 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Amparo was born on May 11, 1925 in Mexico City and moved to Oxnard, CA. in 1954. Amparo genuinely enjoyed the simple pleasures in life such as cooking for her family and making them their favorite meals. She also had a green thumb for gardening and took special interest in the many orchids and violets which were displayed throughout her home. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Amparo had a passion for knitting and with every birth of a grandchild, along came a new blanket, creating lifelong memories. Amparo was a loving and giving person and will be greatly missed by all those that were blessed to have known her. There will be a Rosary on Wednesday August 28th a 6:30pm at Santa Clara Mortuary. Mass will be held Thursday August 29th at 10:00am at Santa Clara Church. Following the Mass, Amparo will be laid to rest at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2019