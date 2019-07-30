|
Ampelio "Roy" Coronado
Oxnard - Ampelio "Roy" Coronado passed away at his home on July 18th, 2019 at the age of 92.
Roy is predeceased by his first wife Evangeline P. Coronado, sons Adrian and Daniel Coronado, and daughter Cynthia Coronado.
Roy is survived by his current wife Eustolia Maria Coronado. They were married in Las Vegas, Nevada in October 1998.
Roy is lovingly remembered by his children Roy (Maggie) Coronado, Emelina Diaz, Arlene Coronado, Jaime (Cynthia) Coronado, Sassy (Joan) Coronado, Alicia (John) Aldis and Rene A. Coronado.
Papacito was blessed with 27 Grandchildren and 31 Great Grandchildren.
Mr. Coronado was born in Sinaloa, Mexico on February 26, 1927. He went on to become a member of a Local Masonry Union. He worked in masonry for over 20 years until he retired.
Our Dad enjoyed watching the "Dodgers" play on television. His last game being on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 when the Dodgers beat the Red Sox 7-4 in the 1th inning. Dad cheered them on!
We would like to give a special "Thank You" to Henrieta "Keta" Buso for her unconditional love and dedication to her brother Roy for helping to care for him these last few months. Your commitment and love does not go unrecognized.
The visitation will be held at Reardon Funeral Home, 511 N. A Street, Oxnard on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. with the Recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.
Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, Oxnard.
Roy has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star on July 30, 2019