Amy Arnette Watters Michel
January 03, 1928 - February 27,2020
Amy, a long time resident of Ventura County, passed away on the morning of February 27, 2020 at the Lexington in Ventura, California. She was 92.
Amy is survived by her sister Avis Audlbert: her daughters, Charlene and Dawn: her grandchildren, Jennifer, Daniel, Janaye and Danielle; treasured great grandchildren, Avery and Sawyer and several close friends.
Amy is preceded in life by her husband, her parents, her brother Merton, her son Edward (Rusty) and her daughter Allison.
Amy had a full life. Amy was born in MA in 1928 to Charlotte & Weldon Watters. Amy was one of few woman at the time to attend a University. She graduated from Boston University with a bachelors degree in Education.
She married Edward Ramsey Jr. (deceased) in 1952. In 1955, the family moved to Burbank, California. Amy returned to school to become a medical assistant. Amy spent her career in varied positions in the medical field.
Amy married Alexander (Mike) Michel in 1977 and moved to Ventura County. She worked for the County of Ventura until her retirement. She became a devoted caretaker to her own mother Amy, a loving mother and an incredibly proud grandmother and great grandmother. She attended every graduation, wedding, baby shower, birthday party and celebration that she possibly could.
In retirement, Amy became an adventurous traveler. She visited Hawaii several times with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping in South Korea and tours in Singapore, Germany, Austria, Poland, Ireland, Thailand and the Netherlands. She spent time with family in Washington and Missouri. She loved visiting with her daughter Dawn in New England where their love of exploring family ancestry landmarks and Vermont fall foliage blossomed. Amy was a devoted mother and caregiver to her daughter Allison during her battle with early onset Alzheimers.
In Amy's later years she enjoyed making craft items, knitting, sewing projects and baking. She delighted in sharing her lemon bars and chocolate chip cookies with friends and neighbors. Her fudge was second to none. She took pleasure in senior center activities and day trips. Amy rarely turned down a spot on the casino bus to play the nickel slot machines at Chumash, lunch and dinner gatherings with friends or a movie date. Amy was a regular at the senior Tuesday night Bingo table. Amy treasured her two cats LuvBug and Cuti who will dearly miss their loving caretaker. They are adoptable at Camarillo Animal Shelter.
Obvious to everyone that was familiar with Amy was that she was 'sharp as a tack' and 'tough as nails' from her very first to her very last breath. Amy was an avid reader. Amy taught herself how to use a computer at the age of 80. She figured out an iPad at 88. Well into her advanced senior years Amy was resilient to adversities. She consistently advocated for herself and others. Her extraordinary courage and strength will truly be missed. Give em hell upstairs Amy - you've got this !
A Celebration of Life is being planned for late spring. Please contact Charlene at [email protected] for updates
The Angels gazed upon the earth and saw your weary face
Then looked around their gardens and found an empty space
They saw the path was getting rough, the hills were hard to climb
Angels kissed your weary eyelids and whispered "peace be thine"
They wrapped their arms around you and lifted you to rest
Their garden must be shining, they always take the best
It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn't go alone
For part of us went with you when the Angels took you home
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020