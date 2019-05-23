|
Anabertha Tovar Negrete
Oxnard - Anabertha Tovar was born on February 9, 1965 in La Cordoba, Michoacan, Mexico. She lived in Oxnard for 30 years. Anabertha passed away on May 18, 2019 after a year-long battle with cancer. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, and going back to La Cordoba to visit her family. She was an amazing woman and her love was one of a kind. Anabertha would tell everyone "Que dios te acompane" (May God be with you). She will be loved and missed dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, 2 sons, and 3 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 with a rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church located at 463 West Pleasant Valley Road in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 23, 2019