|
|
Andrea June Christiansen, age 73, passed away on June 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She had Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. She was born August 21, 1945, in Bakersfield, CA, and was preceded in death by her loving parents, Andrew "Andy" Davidson and Betty (Pyle) Davidson.
Andrea attended Franklin Elementary School, Emerson Junior High, and Bakersfield High School, graduating in 1963. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1967, where she majored in English. While attending the University of California, Berkeley, Andrea played on the tennis team, was active in her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, and joined Campus Crusade for Christ. During this time, she also witnessed the student movement in full swing. In 1985, Andrea earned a Masters in Marriage and Family Therapy (MFT) from Cal State University, Bakersfield.
After receiving her MFT, in 1986, Andrea established a successful marriage and family counseling practice in Bakersfield. For over 20 years of private practice, she felt helping her clients was also a means of serving the Lord. Andrea and her family were active members at First Presbyterian Church in Bakersfield throughout the 1980s and 1990s. She loved tennis and taught lessons for many years. Andrea spent most of her retirement years in Port Hueneme, CA, with her longtime companion James Slater, where she enjoyed spending time at the beach, playing tennis, and going to the local farmer's market.
Andrea was a devoted mother and grandmother to her five children and eight grandchildren, to whom she imparts a legacy of empathy, courage, and sacrifice. She is survived by her five children: Mark Christiansen, Heather Christiansen, Jonathan Christiansen and wife Rita, Kimberly Heneghan and husband John, and Amber Christiansen and wife Lisa. Andrea is also survived by her aunt Dolores (Swift) Hill, her brother William "Bill" Davidson and sister-in-law Janet, along with a niece and two nephews, as well as her former husband Gary Christiansen.
Services will be private. Memorial donations in Andrea Christiansen's name may be sent to the following: The ALS Association, Greater Sacramento Chapter, 5701 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA 95610 or Sutter Care at Home - Hospice, P.O. Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 30, 2019