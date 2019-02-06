|
|
Andrew "Andy" Anguiano
Ventura, CA
Nov. 30, 1920 - Feb. 1, 2019
Andy Anguiano, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on February 1, 2019, in Ventura, California at the age of 98. Originally from Colorado, Andy was a resident of Ventura since 1935.
As a Private First Class, Andy took part in the first Allied thrust on the European Western front during WWll. He served under General George S Patton in the 7th Army, 45th "Thunderbirds" Infantry Division, Company A, 179th Infantry Regiment. Andy was in the first wave assault that took part in the invasion of Sicily, Operation Husky, in July 1943, the invasion of mainland Italy at Salerno in September 1943, and Anzio Beachhead, in January 1944. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, American Campaign Medal, WWll Victory Medal, and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three (3) Bronze Stars.
Andy worked at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Port Hueneme for 20 years after coming home to Ventura after the war. He then worked as a meat cutter, Local 1036 at Bayless/Santa Cruz Market in Santa Paula, Jonson Farms in Oxnard and Noren's Market in Ventura, eventually retiring after 30 years in the industry.
With his infectious smile, personality and desire to give back, Andy was a pillar to his church and the Ventura community. Andy volunteered countless hours as a member of Community Memorial Hospital's Auxiliary Volunteers, providing Lifeline Personal Response Service Units for patients-in-need throughout Ventura County, while also assisting in the hospital's pharmacy. He was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Church where he served weekly as an usher and as a member of the Knights of Columbus, earning the honor of Fourth Degree, the Patriotic Degree.
Andy was an avid runner and trained for the Los Angeles Marathon at 63 years of age. He also enjoyed working out at the CMH Fitness Center.
Andy was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Joseph Anguiano. Andy is survived by his wife of 72 years, Eva Anguiano; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Delia Anguiano of Camarillo; daughter and son-in-law, Rosemary and Dan Smith of Ventura; son, Father Jim Anguiano of Los Angeles, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Evan Arguelles of Irvine; daughter and son-in-law Laurie and Scooter Colman of Ventura. He is also survived by grand-daughter, Lesley and husband Steve Devericks of Ventura; grand-daughter Alysa Anguiano of Sherman Oaks, grand-daughter and husband Nikki and Kevin Pitzer of Playa Vista; grandson Ryan and wife Melia Anguiano of Sherman Oaks, grandsons Aidan, Kyle and Drew Arguelles of Irvine, grandsons Dylan and Jake Colman of Ventura; great-grandchildren Matthew, Lukas and Lauren Devericks of Ventura; brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Rachel Anguiano; and sisters Rosie Contreras and Lupe Anguiano of Oxnard.
The Anguiano family would like to express their deep appreciation for the loving care their father received from A Plus Senior Care Provider, Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Sisters Servants of Mary.
A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 7, 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, Ventura, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Andy Anguiano's honor to Servants of Mary (Ministries of the Sick), 140 North G Street, Oxnard, CA 93030-6214.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019