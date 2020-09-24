Andrew Dillon Ramirez



10/03/1976 - 9/15/2020



It is with great sadness I write this. On September 15 at 1:35 am we lost an amazing, funny, and loving husband, father, poppa, son, brother, uncle, grandson, and friend to so many.



Andrew was born on October 3, 1976 at St. John's hospital in Oxnard. He came into this world fighting and went on to battle stage 4 colon cancer for the last three years.



He is now free of pain.



Andy graduated from Santa Clara High School in 1995. He was an avid golfer and worked at River Ridge golf course all through high school. After high school Andy worked as an eye glass technician at LensCrafters and Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory. But the career he loved and was born to do was a drug and alcohol counselor. He worked at Above It All in Lake Arrowhead and most recently at Cedar House in Bloomington, CA. I say he was born to do this because he had such a huge heart for people. He was gentle, kind, humble, and understanding. He helped many individuals get their lives back.



Andy loved sports especially the Dodgers, Lakers, and Rams. He would often say this is Rams house!



In 2014 Andy met the love of his life, Rabecca, who he married in 2017 in Ventura. Rabecca has been Andy's angel sent from heaven. She never left his side through the best of times and the worst.



In January of 2018 Andy was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, metastatic to the liver. He underwent two major surgeries that year. He fought a hard and valiant fight.



Andy is survived by his loving wife, Rabecca. Children, Justin, Adrien, Lucas, Marcos, Madelynn and Isabella. Granddaughters, Anna Marie and Emma Lynn. Lauren, who was also like a daughter to him, and his little Antonio.



Mother, Sandra(Jack) Peveler. Father, Ken(Diane) Ramirez. Sister, Ashley Koch. Niece and Nephew, Charlotte and Kai Koch. Grandfather, Pete Ramirez.



Andrew is preceded in death by his grandparents, Rod and Irene Heggie, and Mary Ramirez.



We would like to thank Livingston Memorial Hospice for their support and kindness during the last two months.



Andy we miss you so much. Until we see you again, we love you!



Matthew 11: 28-29









