Angel Carrera Jr.
Sacramento - Angel Carrera Jr. passed away on August 14, 2019 in Sacramento, California. He is survived by his wife, Marta, his three children, Angel III, Andrew and Carissa, his brother Joe Pedroza (Jane) and his sisters Ana Vega (Tony) and Olivia Lopez (Danny). Angel is preceded in death by his mother Hope, father Angel Sr. and brother Jesus.
Angel was born on July 26, 1952 in Santa Paula, California. He graduated from Fillmore High School in 1970. He went to California State University, Northridge graduating in 1975 with a B.A. in Political Science. From there he attended California State University, Los Angeles where he completed a Master's Program in Public Administration in 1979.
In 1981 Angel moved to Sacramento to take a position with the California Department of Social Services. Angel continued to work for the State of California for 42 years. In 2008 Angel was appointed to the position of Business Development Program Manager by Governor Schwarzenegger. Angel was reappointed to that position by Governor Brown. Most recently, Angel worked for the Department of General Services where he served as the Branch Chief for the Small Business/Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise Programs where he worked as a tireless warrior for disabled veterans and small businesses.
Angel was a loving and devoted husband and father. He doted on his family and showered them with the gift his love every day. A Rosary Service will be held on Thursday, August 29,2019 at 6:00 PM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Both services will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church 660 Florin Road in Sacramento.
