Angela McCree
Camarillo - As a lifelong resident of Ventura County, Angela McCree was born in January 1969 to Joseph and Barbara Bradley. Angela grew up with her sister Becky surrounded by family and friends. Angela was an excellent student and after graduating from High School in 1987, she quickly struck out on her own and moved to Ventura where she met and soon thereafter married Kevin McCree. Prior to having children, Angela worked in accounting, but with the arrival of her children, she lovingly transitioned into a full-time wife and mother.
Angela treasured her children and enjoyed an active and exciting life with them, but not without challenges. Over the years Angela suffered a number of illnesses, but she viewed her illnesses as a challenge to her determination, courage and gratitude. By God's grace Angela's spirit never faltered and her faith never failed her. She lived her life with passion, courage, and love. Regardless of her own travails, she remained dedicated and hopeful, and always maintained a steadfast devotion to her children.
Angela was home with loved ones when she passed away on November 11, 2020 from complications of breast cancer. She was 51.
Angela is survived by her two children, Devin and Samantha McCree, sister Rebecca Bradley, nephew, Morgan Bradley, mother Barbara Bradley, and many loving extended family members and friends. Angela was predeceased by her father Joseph Bradley. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Angela is dearly loved, her memory will be cherished and she will never be forgotten.
Special thanks to Mission Hospice and to Jhan and Myrna, Angela's caregivers, who provided invaluable support.
Family & friends are invited to attend the memorial for Angela on Friday, November 20th from 12:30PM - 1:00PM at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park: 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, California 93012. Graveside service immediately following at 1:30 PM. Additional information (including Covid-19 restrictions) can be found at www.cone jomountain.com/Tributes/Angela-Mccree
.