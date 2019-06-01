|
|
Angela Ortiz
Oxnard - Angela "Angelina" Ortiz, age 95, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1923, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. Angelina was a resident of Oxnard, California for 71 years and was joined in marriage to the love of her life, Ramiro Ortiz, on January 8, 1945. She worked at Heublein for over 20 years and was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Angelina loved living life to the fullest by spending time with her family laughing, dancing, listening to music, and was the queen at playing dominoes. She had a passion for gardening, was an excellent cook, and loved entertaining family and friends.
Angelina was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Ramiro Ortiz.
She is survived by her four children, Doris Pedone and her husband Michael; Gladys Dominguez and her husband Jesus; Victor Ortiz; Ricky Ortiz and his wife Debbie; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Angelina touched are invited to join the funeral services to begin with a rosary at 9:30am on Monday, June 3, 2019 with a funeral mass to follow at 10:00am at Santa Clara Church, 323 S E St, Oxnard, CA 93030. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N H St, Oxnard, CA 93036.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 1, 2019