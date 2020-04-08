|
Angela V. Garcia
Oxnard - Angela Garcia peacefully left for heaven on April 4, 2020 at the age of 88, following years long battle with dementia and various health issues. Her final days were spent at home surrounded by family.
She was born on May 7, 1931 in Zamora, Michoacan to Francisco Villagomez and Elvira Zambrano. A loving sister to Bernardina, Carmen, Elena, Consuelo and Francisco.
Angela married Francisco Garcia in December 1945 at the age of 14 and started their family in Zamora, Michoacan. The young family relocated to Valyermo, CA in the early 1960's, when they became permanent residents and later settled in Oxnard, CA as U.S. citizens.
She provided for her family as a fruit and vegetable packer where many life-long friendships were made. In her latter years, she raised grandchildren, nurtured canaries, knitted, cared for her garden, and listened to her favorite artist Vicente Fernandez or mariachi. Her love for learning was evidenced by English classes well into her 70s. Angela's sweet demeanor, strength, and her love of life and family will never be forgotten.
Angela was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years Francisco Garcia and son Pedro. She leaves behind 7 children, Maria de Lourdes (Jose - deceased), Francisco (Martina), Maria Concepcion (Jose), Jose Antonio Gregorio (Rosa), Barbara (Jorge), Rosa Martina (Hector), Alejandro Javier (Sylvia), 24 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and view livestream services click on Angela's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com. A Livestream link of Angela's rosary service will be available at 6:00pm on Friday, April 10, 2020 and a link to Angela's graveside service will be available at 10:00am on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020