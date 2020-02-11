|
Angelina Barron Hernandez
Oxnard - Angelina Barron Hernandez, 62, beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, tia, cousin and friend went home to the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Angelina was born in Tijuana, Baja California on November 6, 1957, to Adelina Barron and Ignacio Ibarra; she was the fourth of six children.
Angelina moved to Oxnard, California early in her childhood. In her teenage years, she met her husband, Julber Hernandez, when she assisted him while working at the Paisanos Clothing Store. After months of small talk and flirting, Angelina finally agreed to go on a date with Julber, but only if her siblings came along. It was not long before Angelina and Julber fell in love and were married. From April 12, 1975, onward, they began building a family that flourished to include five children and seventeen grandchildren.
In Angelina's youth, she was very active. She enjoyed camping, riding her bike and skating with her daughters. In her later years, she could always be found in Chumash or Vegas with her husband, son, and daughter-in-law. But when home, Angelina loved spending time with her grandchildren. It was her mission to make sure her grandchildren's stomachs were never empty. Her unconditional love and illuminating smile will forever live in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters, and dear friends.
Angelina Hernandez is survived through her husband of 44 years, Julber Hernandez, and five children Julber, Mercedes, Erica, Angelina (Angie), and Lusolti. She is also survived through her eighteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Aryanna, Janessa, Julber III (Bear), Juan (Huesos), Mario (Sunny), Joseph (Joe Joe), Angelica, Alyssa, Jeremy, Liana (Lily), Clarissa, Mia, Marco (Marky), Sergio (Yayo), Vincent, Aliyah, Cesar Fernando, Alenah, and Ashtyn.
"There are no good-byes, wherever you are, you will always be in my heart."
Visitation is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. with a memorial service and rosary scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 14th at Reardon Funeral Home, 511 N. A Street in Oxnard. Funeral Mass will be commemorated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15th at Christ The King Catholic Church, 535 Cooper Road in Oxnard with burial to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N H Street in Oxnard.
Angelina has been entrusted to the care of the family-owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A Street in Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com
