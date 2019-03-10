|
|
Angelina Bonilla Vasquez
Ventura, CA
Angelina Bonilla Vasquez passed away quietly in her home on February 28th, 2019 at the age of 98, attended by her family. Mrs. Vasquez was a native of Ventura and married for 50 years to Trinidad "Trini" Vasquez, a decorated World War II veteran. Angie, as she was known, was the daughter of Martin and Maria Bonilla of Ventura, who had immigrated from the State of Guanajuato in Mexico. Her five siblings predeceased her; Mercedes Martinez, Connie Quintana, Corita Pozos, Martin Bonilla, and Esther Beckel. During World War II, Angie worked in a supply and distribution center to support the war effort. She and her husband Trini were entrepreneurs as they pursued the Mexican-American Dream. They created a venetian blind business and later purchased a neighborhood mercado called "The Little Green Store" at the corner of Olive and Harrison streets, a community gathering place. Angie was a consummate business women, handling all the day-to-day operations and being the community interface. Angie was a graceful and strong woman who exhibited a style and elan that went beyond her fashionable dress and impeccable homemaking. Her sisters and brother called her "Angel" as a tribute to her beauty and peaceful demeanor. Angie was never flustered or at a loss regardless of her many roles and responsibilities-- always providing for her family, whether by creating a warm and loving atmosphere, with delicious Mexican comfort food or constantly being involved in her son's sporting events. As her grandson Mark Lang Trinidad Vasquez said so well, "My abuelita has always been loving to me. She reassures me and gives me confidence in myself. When life becomes hectic and I need reassurance and love, I can always count on my abuelita and her wonderful soul food! When I speak the Spanish she taught me, it reminds me of my culture and the pride in my roots." She dedicated her life to God, her loved ones and her extended family, a strong and determined women with a kind heart who always saw the best in everyone. Annette Pozos said of her Aunt Angie, "She was a trusted confidant and many sought her out for her wisdom and sage advice. She fought the good fight, overcoming many of life's obstacles with her unwavering faith, style and grace." Angelina insisted her three sons attend Holy Cross Grammar School, where they received a strong academic foundation, served as altar boys, and began a relationship with our heavenly Father - modeled by Sister Bernardis and priests of the San Buenaventura Mission. She is deeply missed by her three sons and daughters-in-law: Arthur and Sylvia Vasquez of Orange County, Michael and Lucinda Vasquez of Ojai, and Dennis Vasquez of Ventura. Her loss is felt keenly by her ten grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. Her grandchildren include; Andrew/Maureen, Alyse, Mark, Jacob, Michael Jr., Matthew, Christopher, Stephanie, Ben and Daniel Vasquez. Her great grandchildren include; Evanessa, Shiloah, Quinlan, Riley, Mekayla, Mitchell, Mason, Mia, Brittany, Michael III, Ava, Caden, Jessie, Erika, Matthew and Christopher. Her great-great grandchild is Eden Vasquez. There will be a time of reflection, prayer and remembrance at Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon March 12th from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. The memorial mass will be at Mission San Buenaventura on Wednesday, March 13th at 10:00 A.M. followed by interment at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 10, 2019