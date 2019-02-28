|
|
Angelina Maria
Oxnard, CA
It is with great sadness that our mother, Angie Maria, peacefully passed away at home February 23, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
She is survived by her three children Michael Maria, Richard (Cyndi) Maria, and Monica (Francisco) Torres; her three grandchildren, Alix Maria, Nicholas and Sophia Torres; and her siblings Lupe (Manuel) Morales, Moses Vargas, Sally (Frank) Nava, Joe (Pauline) Revelez, Rita (Zeke) Ruelas, Nash Revelez, Selso (Frances) Revelez, Gloria (Licho) Carrillo, and David (Char) Revelez.
Angie was born in Oxnard, California to parents Selso and Julia Revelez. She graduated from Oxnard High School, married, became a mother and homemaker and later accepted a position at 3M in Camarillo. In addition to working she provided a warm and loving home to her family, which extended to her nieces, nephews and later to her grandchildren.
Angie was an avid gardener, inheriting her green thumb from her mom. She tended to her garden on a daily basis, which included feeding her Monarch Butterflies. She will be remembered by her family for her beautiful quilts made especially for each family member, and for various holiday crafts and paintings.
She is preceded in death by Robert Maria, her husband of forty-six years; her parents, Selso and Julia Revelez; and her siblings Jessie Majeno, Ralph Revelez, Stella Rodriguez, Fernando Revelez, Robert Vargas, and Dolores Portillo.
We would like to especially thank the following people for the beautiful way they helped us care for our mom: The Radiology team (Chris Huntsman, Terri and Lisa) at St. Johns Hospital Dignity Health; The Infusion Center Team at Ventura County Hematology Oncology Specialists; The Livingston Visiting Nurses (Brian, Julie and Maureen); Gloria Carrillo, Rita and Jacque Ruelas and Alix Maria.
Services are scheduled for Friday March 1, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Church (Las Posas Road) in Camarillo. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am with Mass to follow at 10 am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Angie's life.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 28, 2019