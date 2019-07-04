|
Angelle M. Adlay
Ventura - On the morning of Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the age of 70, our beautiful sister passed away peacefully at her home in Ventura surrounded by her family. Angelle was born in Qena, Egypt on August 14, 1948, and was the eldest of five children.
Angelle was the Lion of the family and was always a true leader and humble servant. She bravely emigrated to America at the age of 22 and blazed the trail for our family to follow. Angelle was extremely devoted to her family and worked tirelessly to make our lives better. We owe her everything.
Angelle earned her Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and received additional technical education and worked as a Computer Instructor at private technical education centers as well as a Senior Computer Programmer for the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Simi Valley. Angelle enjoyed gardening, writing and surfing the Web and loved nature and the outdoors.
Angelle is survived by her sister, Marcelle; and three brothers, Adel, Raafat and Sami. Our sister now continues her eternal journey in Heaven joining our Mom and Dad. We will miss her deeply.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Ted Mayr Funeral Home Chapel, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Funeral Service will be held at Saint Mary of Egypt Coptic Orthodox Church, 23986 Pine Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow the service, at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, CA 93003, at approximately 1:30 pm.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 4, 2019