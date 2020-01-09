|
Angelo Simei
Las Vegas - Angelo Simei passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 2019. Angelo was born January 26, 1936 to Tancredi and Antoinette Simei of Williamstown, New Jersey. In his early years Angelo worked on the family farm alongside his mother, father, and brothers Francis and Anthony. It was here that Angelo learned a strong work ethic that continued throughout his lifetime.
In 1961 Angelo married Nina Wilcox and began his career in beverage sales, working for Pepsi Cola. In 1967 Angelo moved his family to Ventura, California and continued his 30 year career working for Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper. Upon retirement, Angelo and Nina made their home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Angelo enjoyed home projects of any kind. He had a passion for collecting toy trains, cars, trucks, and just about anything toy related that caught his eye. When once told that you can't have everything, his reply was, "maybe not, but you can sure try!"
Angelo was preceded in death by his wife Nina, mother Antoinette, father Tancredi, and his brother Francis
He is survived by his brother Anthony Simei (Poldi), sons Larry Marsh (Linda): Stephen Marsh: Andrew Marsh (Edra). Grandchildren Gregory Marsh, Karie Marsh, and Kelly Marsh and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura, California.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020