Anita Ann Curtis
Nampa, ID - Anita Curtis went to be with Jesus on October 28, 2019, at St. Alphonusus Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. She was loved greatly and will be sorely missed.
Anita was born on March 30, 1930, to Delmar and Noalita Nelson in Abilene, Kansas. At the age of 12, she moved with her family to Venice, California. Anita graduated from Venice High School in 1948. It was there she met her good friend Juandeane (Curtis) Skidmore's brother, CG Curtis. They were married in 1949.
In 1952, Anita and CG moved to Sepulveda, California, where they raised three children. As a family they were faithful members of, and active in, the Church of the Nazarene in Van Nuys and North Hills. CG and Anita moved to Camarillo in 1988. There they attended Camarillo Church of the Nazarene.
Anita worked for Ralphs supermarket for 12 years. She volunteered at the Reagan Library and Los Robles Hospital for 15 years. Anita was well known for her baking skills and loved to share her goodies with others. She was affectionately known as the "pie lady". Anita and CG loved to travel and visited many parts of the world.
After CG's death in 2008, she continued to live in Camarillo until May of this year when she moved to Baker City, Oregon to live with her son, Cliff and his wife Michelle. She enjoyed the rural surroundings, their lavender farm, the wildlife and the family dogs.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband CG Curtis and her brother Robert Nelson. She is survived by her children Lynda (Ron) Warfield, Bellevue, WA; Kim (Kelley) Gilliland, Simi Valley, CA; Cliff (Michelle) Curtis, Baker City, OR; eight grandchildren, Korey (Jamie) Gilliland, Kaylene (Greg) Buchanan, Kyle (Jenna) Gilliland, Brandon Bridwell, Clint Curtis, Rosanne Curtis, Anita (Slim) Murray, and Lowell Curtis; 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019