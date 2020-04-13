|
|
Anita E. Sollazo
Anita E. Sollazo, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away from a stroke on April 6th. She was an avid sewer, needle pointer, knitter and artist. Prior to retirement, she taught math and science at Pinecrest Middle School for 10 years in Woodland Hills, CA. Before that, she was a regional director for Allstate and CNA Insurance Companies. She had a Bachelor of Science degree from UCLA in Economics.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 32 years, Jerry, her step-son Anthony, her children Ashley and TJ, and granddaughter Altice. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Arnold of Naperville, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the . A celebration of Life memorial will be held at St. Peter Claver's in Simi Valley CA. Details will be announced at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020