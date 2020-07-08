Anita E. Sollazo
Anita E. Sollazo, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away from a stroke on April 6th. She was an avid sewer, needle pointer, knitter and artist. Prior to retirement, she taught math and science at Pinecrest Middle School for 10 years in Woodland Hills, CA. Before that, she was a regional director for Allstate and CNA Insurance Companies. She had a Bachelor of Science degree from UCLA in Economics.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 32 years, Jerry, her step-son Anthony, her children Ashley and TJ, and granddaughter Altice. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Arnold of Naperville, Illinois. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and two brothers-in-law
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
. A celebration of Life memorial will be held at St. Peter Claver's in Simi Valley CA. Details will be announced at a later date.
Services will be on October 10th at 9:30 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church 2380 Stow St. Simi Valley, CA. There will be a rosary and mass followed by a reception open to all at 2861 Yurok Court, Simi Valley CA 93063. Fr. Riz Carranza and Fr. Bill Crowe will preside. Deacon Melecio Zamora will assist. Social distancing rules will apply, and attendees will need to wear a mask. Seating is limited. St. Peter's plans to livestream the service on their Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.