|
|
Anita Louise Wann
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Anita Louise Wann, age 83. She left us peacefully on May 13, 2020 due to natural causes, at her home in Bucerias, Mexico. She was born August 29, 1936, in Walla Walla, Washington to William and Ardythe Bayles. She married Arthur Wann in 1955 and they made their home in the Ojai Valley, California.
Anita obtained her Real Estate license in the mid 60's, and in 1977 opened Gallery of Homes in Meiners Oaks, California as Owner/Broker. She was very active in her field and served as President of the Real Estate Board in 1979. It was a career she loved and in which she excelled.
In between working full time and raising her family, Anita enjoyed painting, taking classes and creating works of art as a hobby. She retired to Bucerias, Mexico in 2002 and was able to pursue her passion for art full time by painting on beaches, in local restaurants, and resorts near Puerto Vallarta. Anita's art received high acclaim and was purchased by locals and vacationers alike. Her art is on display throughout Puerto Vallarta and Bucerias, as well as in private collections worldwide.
She enjoyed life traveling and spending time with friends. Anita was an avid poker player, providing her own brand of humor, and more times than not, taking the pot. She loved get-togethers of all types, whether to hear a local band, play bingo and trivia, or just to enjoy a glass of wine with friends. Her alone time was spent reading, social networking with family and friends, and enjoying the company of her three cats, Sugar, Spice and Trouble.
Anita took extreme pride in her family; sadly her eldest, Linda Entze passed in 2011. She is survived by her brothers, William Bayles of Palm Springs, California and Gary Reasoner of Newport Beach, California; her daughter Cherie Cummings of Eugene, Oregon; her son, Guy Wann of Heber, Utah and her daughter Michele Hunter of Canby, Oregon. She also leaves us with 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and a host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and longtime friends from around the world. All of these she loves and touched deeply.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020