Anita Seitz
Snowflake, AZ
Anita Brown Seitz, a long-time resident of Ventura, CA, died on March 29th, 2019, at Mountain Care Assisted Living in Snowflake, Arizona.
Anita was born in Winterhaven, California, on March 24, 1922.
Anita retired from the Southern California Gas Company in 1983 and throughout her retirement enjoyed many years of quilting, playing bridge, and spending time with her family.
While Anita lived in Ventura, she was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and served as president as well as other board positions.
Most people will remember Anita for her kind and gentle disposition. She kept that sweet smile on her face until the end.
Her husband, Eugene Seitz, preceded Anita in death in 2002. Anita is survived by her daughter, Cindy Seitz-Krug, as well as her stepsons, Michael Seitz and Joe Seitz, and stepdaughter, Jean Ann Mattias. Anita also has four surviving sisters, and many grandchildren.
If you wish to make a memorial donation, please send to The American Legion Auxiliary, 203 Browning Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003.
A belated memorial service will be held in Yuma, Arizona, on October 5th, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Desert Lawn Memorial Park (1415 South 1st Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364).
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 23, 2019
