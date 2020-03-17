|
Ann Bowles
Ann Bowles, Sept. 10, 1938- Feb. 22, 2020, was born in Ventura, CA to her parents Gene & Virginia Boles. Her first home was the Los Prietos CCC Camp in Ventura, County. At the age of 3 the family, including her sister Jeanne, moved to a tiny adobe house beside the San Antonio Mission in Monterey County. The next move was a short distance up the hill to the property that was newly acquired by the Army from Randolph Hearst in 1942. It came complete with a miniature castle designed by Hearst architect Julia Morgan & 165,000 acres of playground. Her first pet was a baby deer rescued from a mountain fire & brought home by her father who worked for the Forest Service. The elementary school was miles away on country roads consisting of 8 grades in 3 rooms with 35 children and a teacher. At the age of 13 Ann and her family returned to Ventura County. For many years, her parents owned and operated the Foster Park Market, a large country store selling everything from groceries, worms, hardware and hay bales.
Ann attended Ventura schools and Ventura Community College and later transferred to San Francisco State College. In 1965 she graduated with a degree in psychology and shortly afterwards was offered a job in Karlsruhe, Germany as a Recreation Director for 2 years. Her happiest time after returning to the states was owning and running a used book store which she opened in Meiners Oaks in the 1970's. It was a gathering place for artists, book lovers and strangers who all became friends.
After closing the book store, Ann discovered her true life calling in massage therapy and was a superbly talented and gifted body worker. For the next 46 years she honed and added to her skills an impressive resume by continuing her ongoing serious study of the healing arts. She divided her time between residences in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico & Ojai, CA with many dear and close friends in each community. And at different times in her life she considered Rome, Massachusetts, Tucson, Calistoga, Yosemite and Portland to be home. She is survived by her niece Julieann Getman, her sister Jeanne Milligan & the multitude of friends whom she loved as her own family.
Ann touched many lives with her incredible passion for life and made an indelible impact on all who knew her. She was truly open, curious about life and culture, loved art and was a very adventurous person. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020