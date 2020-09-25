Ann Garner "Charlie Ann" McKenzieVentura - Ann Garner (Charlie Ann) McKenzie, 88, of Ventura, passed away on September 24, 2020 in Ventura. Ann was born in Los Angeles and lived her last 38 years in Ventura. She enjoyed being of service to her community, most recently with Assistance League of Ventura County.Ann is survived by her daughter Laurie of Ventura and son and daughter in law Scott and Lisa of Bishop, CA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Assistance League of Ventura County.The family will hold a private Memorial Celebration at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.