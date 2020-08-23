1/1
Ann Jeanette McCann
Ann Jeanette McCann

Ann Jeanette McCann passed away on August 16, 2020. Ann was born on October 11, 1934 in Los Angeles, California where she graduated from Catholic school, then became a PBX operator. Ann met and married the love of her life and late husband, Richard McCann in 1957. They had five children them moved to Westlake Village, California in 1968.

Ann volunteered at St. Judes Catholic Church, Westlake Community Hospital and Westlake Athletic Association before joining the workforce in 1978, and retired in 2004.

Ann's favorite times were spent with her husband,, children and grandchildren, especially vacation getaways with all.

Ann is survived by her children Richard McCann and wife Cathy with sons Richard "Sean" and Bryan; Timothy McCann and wife Kathy with daughters Meghan Kellie, Gillian and Michaela; Michael McCann with son Benjamin and daughters Delaney and Kaitlyn; Mary "Shannon" Galloway and husband Rick and son Kace; Margaret Gonzales and husband Victor with sons Daniel and Anthony. Ann is also survived by her brother Edward Devine and wife Rosi; brother John Devine as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to current health restrictions, a funeral mass for will be held for immediate family at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, Newbury Park on August 28, 2020 at 1:00pm and may be viewed via Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/78618308915?pwd=ejRPRUpranRaTUE4U24xKzloZWYwdz09

Meeting ID: 786 1830 8915, Passcode: 517111




Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29, 2020.
