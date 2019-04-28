Services
Ann Marie Halkovich passed away on April 2, 2019, in Camarillo, California, at the age of 86. Ann was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey on July 22, 1932. She relocated to Camarillo in 1961 shortly after marrying her husband Herb who preceded her in death.

She was a pre-school teacher for over 20 years. Ann taught at various local private schools and became affectionately known as "Mrs. H."

Survivors include her brother, Frank, daughters Lisa, Cathy, Karen, son Andy, and three grandchildren Jonathan, Maya, and Marvin.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805) 482-1166
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 28, 2019
